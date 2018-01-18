Beyonce And Jay-Z Just Gave Kim And Kanye’s Newborn The most Adorable Gift

God parents anyone?

It was announced on Tuesday that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had officially welcomed their third child via a surrogate, with TMZ reporting that the little girl was born in a private hospital in LA, weighing just 7lbs.

Kim, 37, and 40-year-old Kanye, who announced that they were expecting back in September, are said to be ‘over the moon’, with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star taking to her website to share the happy news.

‘She’s here! We’re so in love,’ wrote Kim of their third child. ‘Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl’

Since the news broke, family and friends have been sending the couple their congratulations, with one couple in particular going the extra mile.

To welcome the new arrival, close friends Beyonce and Jay Z gave the newborn a very special present – a £15k diamond encrusted bracelet with the ‘number three’ on it, marking her place as third child behind four-year-old North and two-year-old Saint.

‘Beyonce and Jay could not be more pleased for them,’ a source told the Sun Online. ‘They can’t wait to meet the little one, and have sent them this gift already.’

The source continued: ‘It shows they have all moved on from the past, and they are “familia” once more. Kanye is over the moon as he has always considered Jay Z his “big brother,” and Beyonce has always been one of his closest friends. It’s only a matter of time before the playdates begin.’

Bey and Jay for God parents anyone?