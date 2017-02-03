Beyonce’s Dad Admits He Had No Idea She Was Pregnant

Mathew Knowles says he was 'shocked' when he heard his daughter had announced her big news on Instagram

The world is still reeling from the news that Beyoncé is pregnant… with TWINS.

The 35-year-old announced her big news on Wednesday night, posting a stunning Instagram photo of herself cradling her blossoming bump.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

She’d captioned the image: ‘We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.’

Of course, Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z had already told a select few people before sharing their happiness with the world.

In fact, Bey’s mum Tina Lawson admitted that she’d struggled to keep the news to herself, writing on Instagram: ‘Wow, I don’t have to keep the secret anymore. I am soooo happy. Twin blessings. Thank you for all your well wishing beautiful messages. I appreciate them so much.’

But there was surprising person who they omitted to call – Beyoncé’s father Mathew Knowles.

Mathew – who used to manage Destiny’s Child and now teaches at Texas Southern University – tells The Insider: ‘I was shocked. Let me tell you what happened. I got a first text, and I was like: “Why is this person saying congratulations?”

‘Then I get a second text from one of my students at Texas Southern, and I was like: “What are you talking about?” He was like: “Go to the web.” I didn’t know myself.’

After learning of Bey’s pregnancy, Mathew immediately called his daughter. He continues: ‘I was like: “B” [and] she said: “Hi, Dad.” I was like: “You’re okay?” Because she sounded a little tired because she’s working on the Grammy performance.

‘We just had a wonderful daughter-dad conversation. [But] I’m not gonna tell you all of that…

‘Beyoncé and I had a great conversation. I’m looking forward to seeing her soon and I told her: “Look, slow down a little bit. You need to slow down a little bit.”‘

And is he annoyed that he was kept in the dark? Apparently not.

‘I’m extremely, extremely proud and happy, both with Jay and her. And Blue Ivy is gonna have some brothers and sisters. Blue Ivy is already excited,’ he says.

‘That was very smart that she did it rather than someone else, [like] the media, doing it. So I think that was a really smart move on her.’

Aw. Congratulations to the whole Knowles/Carter family!