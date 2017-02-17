Beyoncé Shares Intimate Pictures From Backstage At The Grammys

The 35-year-old shows us her blossoming baby bump in a series of behind-the-scenes photos...

Beyoncé’s performance at the Grammys was amazing for all kinds of reasons.

Obviously, she slayed her vocals. Then there was that insane chair tilt, and a statement headdress to set things off.

But before the show, Bey fans were most looking forward to the debut of her baby bump.

The 35-year-old had announced days earlier that she and her husband Jay-Z are expecting twins, announcing the news with an extravagant pregnancy photo shoot.

She’d captioned one of the images on Instagram: ‘We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.’

So of course, the prospect of seeing her blossoming tum in all its glory was an incredibly exciting one.

Bey didn’t disappoint. She arrived on stage clad in a bejewelled gold gown, which perfectly showed off her gorgeous growing stomach.

But she’s now shared more intimate photos from backstage on her website – and, if possible, she looks even more glowing and gorgeous than she did in front of the TV cameras.

Working the sequin Peter Dundas dress she changed into later on in the evening, some of these snaps show the mum-of-one having her make-up and nails touched up.

There are also images of herself cradling her bump as she read through her Best Urban Contemporary Album acceptance speech, and preparing pre-gig with her backing dancers.

It’s clear that Bey’s loving her second pregnancy, and is more goddess-like than ever. Congratulations again, lady!