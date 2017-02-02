These Internet Reactions To Beyoncé’s Pregnancy Are Just What We Needed

"Into each generation a slayer is born. They alone will face the vampires, the demons, and Donald Trump..."

Beyoncé has an endless supply of celebrity friends – well, she is queen – AND a dedicated army of fans. So it was hardly a surprise that her out-of-the-blue pregnancy announcement caused a tidal wave on social media.

The 35-year-old revealed the news in an Instagram post that she shared on her official account on Wednesday evening.

Sharing a photograph of her blossoming baby bump, Bey’ told her fans: ‘We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters’.

Well, it’s about damn time we had some happy ‘breaking news’, right?!

Naturally, it didn’t take too long for Beyoncé’s name to become a trending topic across social media. Yup, we totally spent our entire evening screen-shotting the best ones.

And, of course, we just had to share them with you.

THE TIMING. THE TIMING.

2. SOZ, BUFFY. BUT YAAAAAS.

3. ODDS ON BABY NAMES…

4. WE WANT TICKETS TO THE COMEBACK TOUR

5. STRATEGY

6. SHE OUT-BEYONCED HERSELF

7. SHADE

8. IMAGINE

9. AND AGAIN (Sam’s on fire)

10. 🙏 🙏 🙏

11. INTERESTING THEORY…

12. ALL HAIL BEYTWICE

13. AND…