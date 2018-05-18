Been put in charge of your mate's hen do and no idea where to begin? Don’t panic! We've got hen party ideas for all brides whether she’s after an alternative, classy, budget or even fitness-friendly do

We’ve all been there before: Your friend excitedly lets you know she’s getting married, she wants you to be a bridesmaid and that – horror of all horrors – you’re expected to plan the hen party. While you may see this as a great honour, it can also be insanely stressful. Not only do you have the bride to think about but there’s also the small question of her friends and family to keep happy, too. Don’t bow to the pressure, though. The key is to get a detailed idea of what your friend is expecting and then tailor the day around her list of requirements. Which, hopefully, shouldn’t be too extensive. Unless your friend is Mariah Carey.

Hen parties can be ridiculously expensive, slightly humiliating for all involved and generally a bit awkward. So, to avoid any of those descriptions being thrown around about the hen party you organise, follow our fail-safe guide to some of the best things to do, whatever your budget. There are hen party ideas for everyone- maybe even Mariah Carey.

Hen Party Weekend Away

You don’t have to fork out a fortune on flights for a wild weekend: there are plenty of awesome options closer to home (perfect for making sure the spending doesn’t go too out of control)

Live Like A Queen

Bride fancy herself as the next Kate Middleton? Let her live out her royal dream for the weekend and hire out a mansion or even a castle. Landedhouses.co.uk have a whole host of properties: their grandest is Aldourie Castle, in Scotland with a massive 500 acres of private grounds, sleeping a huge 28. At £428 per person it isn’t cheap, but there are plenty of other options including Northmoor House, Exmoor which sleeps 24 and comes in at £81 per person.

Don’t forget to pack your crown!

Take To The Waters

How’s this for an unusual trip away? Hire a canal boat and enjoy a weekend of slow tootling along the beautiful canals across the country. They sleep 12, you don’t need any previous experience and are really easy to operate. You could even hire one just for the day if you don’t fancy a whole weekend. And, as you choose where you go, you can tailor the weekend any way you like – whether that’s stopping off at all the country pubs along the way, or even mooring in Birmingham (which has a canal boat dock right in the city centre) for a wild night out! For more info visit Drifters by clicking here.

Join The Jet-Set

For the bride who likes the finer things in life, you could arrange champagne, a private plane and a day in a chic French beach resort for the ultimate day to remember. If your bank balance is screaming at just the thought of it, don’t worry, as the whole day comes in at around £222 per person. That includes a trip in your very own private aircraft, champagne at the airport and the flight to Le Touquet where you’ll get transport to and from the city centre, which is filled with bars, brasseries, nightclubs and health spas. The flight takes just 15 minutes from Lydd Airport in Kent and you can do the whole thing in a day, making it the most luxurious day of your lives! For more info visit the World Executive airways website here, or call 01797 3222 07.

Mother-of-the-Bride Friendly Hen Parties

You’ve been presented with the guest list – it’s the bride’s aunt, her mum and even her 80-year-old nan coming along. Quick cancel the stripper! Book one of these suggestions instead…

Hit The Beach

Pack your favourite swimsuit and hire out a beach hut for the day! Up to 8 hens can enjoy a day of seaside relaxation in a beautifully decorated beach hut in Mersea Island, Essex. Each hut has everything you need for a great day out with a little cooker, deck chairs and parasols, plus they’re super cute. They’ll even deliver fish and chips to your door! It’s only £55 a day too. Visit thelittlebeachhutcompany.co.uk for more info.

Afternoon Tea… With A Twist

Looking for something a little more original than just afternoon tea? Have it on a bus! The Afternoon Tea Bus Tour takes place on a vintage London bus, and takes you on a tour of central London, and all its landmarks, while you sup on tea and scoff macaroons, mini sandwiches and scones. It’s £45 per person but the whole bus can be hired for your gang and a day out the bride won’t forget in a hurry.

Indulge In A Pamper Sesh

Your bride will have a million things to worry about ahead of her big day, so why not take one of them off her mind? She may not have even thought about her nails, but she’ll definitely want them to look picture-perfect for the moment the groom slips her wedding ring on her finger.

With a selection of affordable packages to choose from – including bridal brunch, afternoon tea and pizza and prosecco parties – nail salon London Grace is the perfect place for a group pamper session.

We tried it out and our talons were still intact two weeks later, which is perfect if the new Mrs is heading straight off on honeymoon. Available across London and in Chelmsford, Essex.

Make Scents

Give the bride the gift of her very own unique perfume, with a day spent at a perfume making class. Learn the art of blending, understanding different natural ingredients (and ‘notes’ – what do they mean?!) and then everyone gets a go at creating their own scent, bottling it and taking it home with them. You even get to name it! We’ve got our thinking caps on, Eau De LOOK, anyone? Available across the country and booked through Red7 Leisure.

Drown In Chocolate

Well, not quite, but close. Chocolate geniuses Choccywoccydoodah have, in a number of the UK stores, a super secret place where all of your bride’s dreams can come true. Decorated like a magical paradise, for two hours, you and the other hens, will be showered with a magical sweet buffet of cake, chocolate, ice cream… The ultimate indulgence for any sweet toothed bride. Plus it’s only £250 for the day with the rooms holding up to ten people – that’s just £25 each and includes all the sweet treats you can eat!

Alternative Hen Party Ideas

If the idea of a butler in the buff makes your bride shiver (and not in a good way) and she’s put a ban on ALL penis-related items (yes, even those straws you sneakily packed in the bottom of your case) – then look no further…

Jump (for our love)

Bride a kid at heart? Take her to an adult trampoline park. Joyously, they are something that now exist. Not quite sure what to expect? Picture a gym hall, but instead of a floor there’s trampolines! Just be sure to fill up on food and booze after visiting, not before. No one likes a pukey bride. Visit JumpNation for more details.

Scream Yourself Silly… Then Have a Sleepover

Let your hair down with a day at Alton Towers. Spend the day running around, going on some of the wildest rollercoasters in the UK before retiring to your very own SLEEPOVER room. Yes, you read that right. This is the stuff your bride dreamt about aged 11: it’s pretty much a Barbie Dream House for adults with bunk beds, a dressing table AND you get a girly goodie bag to take away. Bride not keen on pink? Instead you could book her an Enchanted Village Tree House which are just as magical as they sound… treehouses with fairy lights, hot tubs and huge beds to cosy into at the end of a long day.

Hen Party Nights Out

It’s her last night of freedom after all…. so make it one to remember. Repeat after us: what happens on a hen do, stay on a hen do…

Lucky Voice

With venues all across the country, Lucky Voice is the best karaoke experience you could ask for. Not only are there amazing, themed cocktails to sip on while you sing, each private booth is stocked with hilarious dressing-up accessories and props to ensure those Insta pics are suitably embarrassing. There’s everything from Metallica to Motown, meaning there’s really no excuse not to sing. The private pods hold up to 15 people, so you can rest assured that your dulcet tones will be heard only by your fellow hens.

Prices vary depending on the size of your party but it generally works out at about £22 each for two hours of sheer, unadulterated karaoke joy. Visit Lucky Voice for more info.

Shake It Baby

Make your living room into a cocktail bar with Coxtails. They’ll send one of their fully-trained mixologists and all the gear to your house/flat/garden/office and set up your very own bar. They can whip you up any number of cocktails and, if you fancy having a go yourself, they offer lessons so you and the hens will be shaken and stirred in no time.