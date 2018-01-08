7 Of The Best LBD’s From The 75th Golden Globes

Wearing all black for the #TimesUp movement these seven A-List stars bought style to solidarity and sisterhood.

The Golden Globes 2018 provided the most politically charged red carpet to date with all your favourite A-Listers opting to unite and show their support for the #TimesUp movement. Standing together in their all black looks and sharing #WhyWeWearBlack on both the red carpet and across their social platforms.

Following on from the sexual harassment scandal which swept Hollywood opening up the conversation to inequality, injustice and starting the #MeToo movement.

Taking a stand this award season the all black looks debuted on the Golden Globes red carpet were accompanied by a demand for an end to the sexual harassment, discrimination and assault which has been revealed as rife across the entertainment industry.

This season it wasn’t about ‘who are you wearing’ but rather ‘why.’ However, we’re all about recognition and empowerment at LOOK and want to shout out the amazing designers, stylists and teams behind these exceptional looks.

Here are seven of our favourites, the teams who helped create them and ways you can shop the look…

1, Dakota Johnson

Styled by Kate Young, Dakota’s Gucci dress and Nirav Moda diamonds shone on the red carpet. Captioning a post on her Instagram and sharing that ‘today I wear black in solidarity with women who have experienced harassment, and to encourage all women—no matter their age or profession—to know their worth, stand up for themselves, and know they are supported. #TIMESUP‘

Dakota’s make up artist Kate Lee opted for a classic English Rose look with lashings of mascara and blush rose lip. LOOK’s Deputy Beauty Editor, Chloe Burcham, recommends Charlotte Tilbury’s ‘Kidmans Kiss’ and Urban Decay’s Trouble Maker mascara to replicate the look.

2, Octavia Spencer

Wearing an incredible sequinned LBD Octavia’s Tadashi Shoji dress was off-set by classic Jimmy Choo peep-toe shoes and Irene Neuwirth jewellery. Octavia not only shared her solidarity through her look but also across her social platforms reposting #TimesUp imagery from both Reese Witherspoon and Allison Janney.

For a similar sequinned style try with a high-street price tag try: Boohoo, Coast or Topshop.

3, Alicia Vikander

Alicia’s stylist, Victoria Sekrier, teamed her custom made black lace Louis Vuitton gown with understated Bulgari jewellery for a super chic look.

With her hair sleekly pulled back into a low bun with a classic centre parting Christopher Naselli used his go-to Sun Bum products to keep everything sleek and understated. So flawless! LOOK’s Beauty Writer Gabrielle Dyer shared ‘a low bun is really easy to create. Arm yourself with some hair gel, Aveda’s Confixor Liquid Gel, is lightweight enough that it wont leave your hair feeling sticky – it’s excellent for fine hair too. While it’s still damp, part your hair in the centre and apply your gel. Comb it through and pull it into a tight ponytail at the base of your neck. Twist the pony into a bun and secure using bands and hair pins. Finally, fix the hair in place using a strong hold hairspray like L’Oreal Elnett Supreme Hold Hairspray.’

4, Emilia Clarke

Emilia’s stylist Petra Flannery had one busy night dressing her many A-List clients for the Golden Globes (Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton, Reese Witherspoon in Zac Posen amongst others!) but it was the Mother of Dragons Miu Miu gown that really stood out on the red carpet.

Teaming the dramatic neckline of the Zac Posen gown with classic Harry Winston jewels Petra ensured Emilia’s look really popped. LOOK’s Fashion Editor, Lucie Clifford, recommends following Petra’s styling choices and opting for a low-cut dress with a longer length remarking that ‘I love classic pieces but always like to show off legs or chest. Jumpsuits or longer dresses are great for special occasions save this Asos number for a spring wedding or wear this sunny style now.‘

5, Jessica Biel

An long-time advocate for women’s rights Jessica’s been actively encouraging her followers to ‘join us!’ Sharing her ‘resolution for the year: No more accepting sexual harassment and inequality at work as normal. It’s NOT normal.’

LOOK’s Chloe Burcham’s shared a full break down of Jessica’s look, including the EXACT lipstick she wore, here.

6, Kerry Washington

Draped and shimmering Kerry’s Prabal Gurung asymmetric dress provided the ultimate red carpet moment. One of the original stars to join the movement Kerry’s been sharing videos online of her with pals, Rashida Jones, Reese Witherspoon and Brie Larson to encourage and update followers on #TimesUp.

7, Zoe Kravitz

Wearing a black velvet column dress by Saint Laurent and show-stopping emerald earrings Zoe stunned on the red carpet. With her dress giving off an almost architectural vibe and conveying strength – the perfect fit for the vibe of The Golden Globes and the movement.

Making a major impact with both her words and wardrobe: across social media she divulged ‘I stand with women across every industry to say #TIMESUP on abuse, harassment, marginalization and under-representation.’

Here. Here.