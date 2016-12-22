Benefit’s New Brow App Pays You Back For Being Loyal

Treats all round!

We love anything that treats us when we treat ourselves so the news that Benefit are launching an app to pay you back for your loyalty makes us very happy.

Benefit’s Wow Brows is the UK’s first beauty loyalty app. It lets you book brow services wherever you are AND lets you earn incredible awards. Nothing not to love!

Suddenly taming and grooming a pair of bushy brows is easy. The app let’s you search for the nearest Benefit beauty counter and book a treatment for whenever you need.

Get stamps for your brow waxes

That’s not all. For every brow wax you get, Benefit reward you on the app!

Full details on the rewards are right below, so you can start planning your waxes-slash-treats in 2017…

· 2 stamps = complimentary brow tint worth £11.50

· 4 stamps = complimentary makeup lesson

· 6 stamps = complimentary lip wax worth £9.50

· 8 stamps = complimentary chin wax worth £9.50

· 12 stamps = complimentary Gimme Brow worth £18.50

Woman crush Wednesday goes to the gorgeous @nic_zak we are loving the #benefitbrows <3 gorgeous! ❤😍#WCW #beauty A photo posted by Benefit Cosmetics UK (@benefitcosmeticsuk) on Dec 21, 2016 at 1:47pm PST

It’s like the best non-coffee rewards system *ever*!

Michelle Stoodley, head of digital marketing at Benefit Cosmetics, said of the brow-volution…

A brilliant excuse to sort our those bushes

“We are really excited to combine the love of our brow services with an easy booking system, and reward our Benebabes for helping us to become the no 1 brow brand globally! We wanted to allow our customers to collect rewards for keeping their brows in shape, but knew we wanted to go beyond traditional loyalty cards.”

It’s something the brand’s fans have been going wild about. Benefit have had over 8,000 downloads of the Wow Brow already! That’s a lot of Benebabes’ brows being bettered in 2017.