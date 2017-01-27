Ben Price Announces He’s Quitting His Coronation Street Role

The 45-year-old actor's character Nick Tilsley will be leaving at the start of summer...

We have some sad news for Coronation Street fans today.

It’s been announced that Ben Price is leaving the cobbles, after seven years playing Nick Tilsley. NOOOO.

The 45-year-old actor explains: ‘Coronation Street has been the most significant part of my career and I have had a fantastic seven years here.

‘The decision to leave is purely personal – I want to be able to spend more time with my family.

‘I have been supported by a terrific cast and crew and have had the most glorious storylines and for that I am most grateful.’

Ben – who has two children with his wife Alexandra Wheeler – is set to exit the soap in an explosive storyline later this year, believed to stem from the revelation that Steve McDonald is actually the father of his on-off partner Leanne Battersby’s baby.

Producers are keeping the nature of his departure a secret – including the teeny detail of whether or not he’ll be killed off.

Corrie‘s executive producer Kieran Roberts says: ‘We fully respect Ben’s decision to leave Coronation Street.

‘As Nick he has been at the centre of some of the biggest plots of the last seven years.

‘He is valued member of cast who will be greatly missed but we still have many months of great storylines with him leading to his dramatic exit later this year.’

Ben is the third actor to play Nick, who was born off-screen during an episode broadcast on New Year’s Eve 1980.

He was portrayed by Warren Jackson from 1981-1996, before Adam Rickitt took over between 1997-2004.

With the character being such a big part of Corrie‘s history, we’re kinda hoping that the leave the doors open for him to return.

But we guess we’ll just have to wait and see… We’re going to miss you, Ben!