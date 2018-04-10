Ben & Jerry’s Is Giving Away Free Unlimited Ice Cream TODAY

Yaaaasssss!

Craving some ice cream right about now? Fancy getting your hands on some free Ben & Jerry’s?

Of course you do.

Today the brand is celebrating Free Cone Day, their annual holiday that aims to make the world a happier place, one scoop at a time. Or something to that effect.

And no, this isn’t a London-only event: Ben and Jerry’s vendors will be giving away *free* ice cream cones all over the country in both their shops and cinema counters.

The delicious national holiday has now been going for an unbelievable 40 (40!) years – we’re just grateful that it’s in the UK, tbh.

The best bit, though? There’s no limit on the number of scoops you claim. Consider it the perfect opportunity to try every flavour of ice cream Ben & Jerry’s has to offer.

You’ve only got until 8pm to claim s, so what are you waiting for? Head to their website through the link in their Instagram bio and use the handy map to find your nearest giveaway.