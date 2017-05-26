It's all getting a little confusing. But Bella Thorne has FINALLY answered questions about Scott Disick...

Rumours have been spreading about a possible (and pretty surprising) romance between 19-year-old actress Bella Thorne and Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick.

And it’s no surprise, considering the pair have been spotted out and about in LA and jetting off to Nice together.

The two stars were also pictured by the pool in the French town, and it all looked a little touchy-feely to us.

However, Scott Disick has just gone and thrown a spanner in the works. Yup, he appears to have turned his attention to another lady.

Just 24 hours after he was pictured with Bella, Scott has been spotted kissing his alleged former flame Chloe Bartoli.

Since these new pictures have emerged, Bella has taken to Twitter to speak out about her ‘romance’ with Scott.

After posting a tweet saying: ‘Yo this # cannes fancy life isn’t for me’, followers immediately thought they might have put two-and-two together.

After being inundated with tweets, Bella finally confronted the speculation.

One follower tweeted: ‘Waiting for @bellathorne to tweet that she’s not talking to Scott and that she’s actually with someone else’, to which she responded: ‘Hahahah I’m not talking to scott or anyone else. #dontf***withit’.

Yikes.

The star then went on to deny the romance even further.

One follower asked the actress: ‘@bellathorne bells, what were you doing with Scott?’

She replied: ‘Legit nothing trolololo…’

Since Bella has tried to publicly squash the rumours, fans have been divided.

Some responded trying to support the Disney star, with comments including: ‘Why do people care so much?! You’re young and hot and single, have fun’ and ‘I am so with you girl. You talk to someone or hang out with them and people already assume something. Love you my Queen!’

However, others were not so convinced.

Uh-oh.

We guess the only people that know the truth are Scott and Bella.

By Emily Jefferies