Wait. Did Bella Hadid Hang Out With The Weeknd Last Night?

After a dramatic week for Bella, Selena and The Weeknd, there's a Snapchat Story doing the rounds...

Apparently, Bella Hadid just had her very first run-in with her former beau The Weeknd, following reports that he’s now dating Selena Gomez.

We mean, bumping into the ex on a night out is never ideal, right? But when you happen to be famous, it’s a whole different ball game…

The 20-year-old attended a memorial event for the late rapper A$AP Yams at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.

The Weeknd – real name Abel Tesfaye – just so happened to be in attendance too. The pair were both spotted on Snapchat at different points of the evening, E! News reports.

In fact, the Starboy singer even took to the stage for a surprise performance.

It’s lovely to see that there didn’t appear to be any dramz between them during their night out though.

Their meeting comes just days after reports emerged claiming that Bella is ‘hurt’ that her ex has moved on so quickly.

An insider told PEOPLE, ‘Bella and Abel’s split wasn’t dramatic, but of course she’s hurt and pissed that he’s moved on so quickly with Selena.’

Just one day after photos emerged of the new pair kissing in LA, Bella is said to have unfollowed Selena on Instagram.

Of course, both ladies are members of Taylor Swift’s girl squad, although a source is said to have told TMZ that they have never been close.

Well, if the footage from last night is anything to go by, it seems as though everyone is rising above any drama.