Bella Hadid Has Just Posted The Sassiest Video To Instagram

After The Weeknd and Selena Gomez were spotted kissing, Bella has shared some fire...

Bella Hadid has just sent a pretty empowering message in the wake of her ex boyfriend’s possible new relationship.

After photographs of The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, and Selena Gomez surfaced on the internet, everyone got pretty excited about the hot new celebrity couple on the block.

Bella, who dated the singer on and off for a year and a half, was probably one of the few people who wasn’t excited by the news.

Completely understandable really, considering the pair only broke-up a few months ago, calling time on their relationship in November.

And let’s not forget that it wasn’t that long ago that we were gushing about their catwalk moment at the Victoria’s Secret show, with fans hoping that they might rekindle their romance.

Of course, this looks even less likely now that The Weeknd has very publicly moved on. And with a fellow member of Taylor Swift’s girl squad, no less.

After it was revealed that Bella has now unfollowed Selena on Instagram (whilst Selena and Abel are both free to move on, we don’t blame Bella for wanting to shield herself from possible photos of her ex’s new relationship), the 20-year-old has hit back with the sassiest of video clips.

Yup. Gigi Hadid’s little sis’ took to the social media site to show off her incredible bod’, posing in the mirror in a high rise black bodysuit.

goodnight🌙 love and light to you all..happy to be home💛 A video posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jan 12, 2017 at 4:32pm PST

FLAMES.

Taking the high road and refusing to comment on the pictures that had blown up the internet earlier that day, Bella captioned her update: ‘goodnight… love and light to you all..happy to be home.’

This came after her dad, Mohamed Hadid, shared a supportive post of his very own in the wake of the news.

Sharing a red carpet picture of himself with his model daughter, he wrote: ‘Daddy’s little Girl. I love you to the moon and back one thousand and one times. @bellahadid you are the star ⭐️ that lights up the moon 🌙. You are the smile that wake up to every morning.’

Daddy's little Girl. I love you to the moon and back one thousand and one times. @bellahadid you are the star ⭐️ that lights up the moon 🌙. You are the smile that wake up to every morning. A photo posted by Mohamedhadid (@mohamedhadid) on Jan 12, 2017 at 1:19am PST

Whilst he didn’t explicitly reference The Weeknd, the timing of his post hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Comments include: ‘Your support is really important’ and ‘This is lovely, hope she is ok with the whole @selenagomez stuff that’s going on.’

We have a lot of love for Selena and are pleased to see her happy, but we’re also wishing Bella well.