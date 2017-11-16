It Looks Like Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Could Be Getting Back Together

Interesting...

With rumours of a Jelena reunion flying around, it looks like The Weeknd is also getting close with an ex – fans of Bella Hadid will be pleased to hear that these two are spending time with one another once again.

Last month Selena Gomez and the Cant Feel My Face singer split up after 10 months together, and since then all anyone has been able to talk about is SelGo and the Beebs.

But this week our attentions have turned the Weeknd (aka Abel Tesfaye) and Bella Hadid.

The singer was spotted leaving the youngest Hadid sister’s apartment in New York, naturally arousing suspicion that the two could be getting back together.

It doesn’t look like these two are an item again (yet), but there are understandably still feelings there, a source told E!

‘Bella and Abel have been in contact since Abel and Selena split, but they are not back together; Abel reached out to Bella asking to hang out and catch up, and she decided to see him and see where things go.’

According to E!, the pair are just taking things slow for now but have an amazing connection. ‘She knows that if they don’t date again, they can at least be good friends,’ the source added.

Hmmm, guess we’d better watch this space for now.

