Bella Hadid has ‘warned’ The Weeknd about Selena Gomez

The model's ex-boyfriend was snapped kissing Selena last week...

It’s safe to say that the past week hasn’t been the easiest for Bella Hadid.

The model’s ex-boyfriend The Weeknd was spotted smooching Selena Gomez last Wednesday, and she’s now reportedly feeling ‘hurt’ and ‘p****ed’.

Selena and The Weeknd – real name Abel Tesfaye – went public as they left celebrity hang-out Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

In snaps captured by TMZ, Selena could be seen draped over her new man’s back and planting a kiss on him.

It’s never easy to hear that your ex has moved on – and it definitely can’t be nice to find out at the same time as, er, the entire world.

But Bella, 20, isn’t letting things go down quietly. In fact, she’s said to have ‘warned’ The Weeknd about Selena. Eep.

A source tells Us Weekly: ‘Bella has reached out to Abel a few times and told him Selena is using him.

‘He thinks she’s just jealous.’

Hmm. It reportedly isn’t only Bella who has her suspicions. According to TMZ, Selena’s ex Justin Bieber believes that the whole thing is a publicity stunt.

Sources allege to the publication: ‘[Justin Bieber] says he’s been there, and believes Selena’s using The Weeknd for promotion. Bieber’s intel – and ours – is that Selena and The Weeknd are working on music together.’

However, a source has also told E! News that The Weeknd has ‘always had a thing for Selena’. So maybe they ARE the real deal.

Whatever the case, we hope everyone eventually manages to patch things up eventually.