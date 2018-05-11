Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Looked Pretty Cosy In Cannes Last Night

What could this mean?

Well, it certainly looks like Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are pals again.

The exes were spotted at a Cannes Film Festival party together last night, and judging by the photos, they were getting on pretty well. According to the Daily Mail, they even shared a kiss. Ooh.

To be honest, we can see why The Weeknd – real name Abel Tesfaye – would’ve been keen to spend time with Bella.

The 21-year-old model looked stunning at Magnum’s bash, wearing a 90s-style grey houndstooth mini and matching jacket. Her brunette locks were fastened in a tight bun, with cute corkscrew curls pulled out to frame her face.

She’d accessorised with large hoop earrings, a sexy cat-eye and a sweep of highlighter.

Bella and The Weeknd, 28, split in November 2016, after 10 months of dating. He then moved on with Selena Gomez, but they ended things last October.

In April, E! reported that a source had said: ‘Bella never really lost feeling for Abel and had hoped they would eventually get back together.

‘[They’re] secretly seeing each other recently [but] are not official. The Weeknd is “playing the field” and “openly dating” other women while Hadid “wants to be exclusive.”‘

Photographs purported to show them smooching at Coachella that month, but Bella denied it was her in the pictures.

Could it be true this time? Only time will tell…