Did Bella Hadid Just React To Gigi And Zayn’s Heartbreaking News?

Fans couldn't help but notice the timing of Bella's Instagram post...

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have broken the hearts of fans everywhere by announcing their split.

After dating for two and half years, the young couple decided to call it quits – confirming the news in two very emotional social media posts on Tuesday night.

Twitter was a sea of broken heart emojis and crying faces. But fans were also quick to notice that Bella Hadid took to Instagram about an hour after the break-up was announced.

I'll be Right here A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on Mar 13, 2018 at 1:05pm PDT

Sharing a photo of herself relaxing on a sofa – and, might we add, looking uber glam at the same time – the 21-year-old added a cryptic caption.

‘I’ll be Right here,’ it read.

Your guess is as good as ours when it comes to what this could really mean. Perhaps she was sending a message of support to her sister, or perhaps she was just feeling her outfit and wanted to share it with her followers?

One thing we do know is that these sisters will be supporting one another.

It seems that there’s zero drama between the exes, with both Zayn and Gigi announcing their ‘love’ and ‘respect’ for each other in coordinated statements.

‘Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend,’ Zayn wrote. ‘She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all.’

Keeping the potential for a reconciliation open, Gigi signed off her post with the words: ‘As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be.’

We think that fans will be holding on to those words for a while…