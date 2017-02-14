Bella Hadid Admits Just How Hard Her Break-Up With The Weeknd Really Was

This will make you see THAT Victoria's Secret catwalk moment in a whole different light...

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd called time on their romance three weeks before the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show back in November 2016. And we all know by now what happened next.

Yup. Bella then came face-to-face with her ex on the runway, with many pointing out how incredible she looked – because, what better way is there to show someone what they’re missing?!

At least, that’s what the internet memes said.

Of course, in reality, it must have been a pretty tough moment for the 20-year-old, but she handled the whole thing like a boss, taking to Instagram to offer her sincere congratulations to her former beau, writing: ‘Thank you @theweeknd for being the best and most incredible performer on the planet. You KILLED it, as always 😍 ❤️ ..’

Since then, the singer (real name Abel Tesfaye) has been photographed getting pretty up close and personal with Selena Gomez which, if nothing else, sends a clear message that he’s ready to move on from his on/off romance with Hadid.

After seeing the pictures (well, they were splashed across the internet) Bella decided to unfollow Selena on Instagram.

She appears to have been taking the high road, looking absolutely babin’ as she’s strutted her stuff down the runways for some of the hottest designers during fashion week, and posting some seriously sassy images to her social media accounts.

But, the model has just admitted that this doesn’t show the full story.

‘It was my first breakup – or second, next to the horse – and so public. As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it’s always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily. It’ll be hard for a while. Love hurts, but you have to pull through,’ Bella told Teen Vogue.

Thank you to an angel @elainewelteroth Beyond getting this cover, I feel so grateful everyday to have met you, connected and become so close with such a beautiful soul like you–inside and out!!!! I love you! The LOVE issue! With my best friend @jessejostark shot by @studio_jackson what more could I ask for! Thank u xo A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Feb 13, 2017 at 7:52am PST

Possibly explaining why she still continues to follow him on Instagram, Bells has confessed that she still wants him in her life, even if they’re just friends.

‘I’ll always respect him, and I’ll always love him,’ she said. ‘Sometimes you want to be sad about it or handle it differently, but at the end of the day, you never want to burn a bridge that you’ve fought so hard to build.’

Way to take the high road, lady. Sending you all of our love.