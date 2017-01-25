So Basically Bella Hadid Is Looking Absolutely Amazing Right Now

Talk about a killer break-up wardrobe, eh?

Bella Hadid may be hitting the headlines because of her recent break-up, but don’t let that distract you from how much she’s ruling the fash’ pack right about now.

Sure, the 20-year-old model might have something of a head start in the style stakes, considering the fact that she’s been shimmying down the runway for the likes of Chanel and Alexandre Vauthier.

We mean, did you see that Swarovski number?

Thank you to my love @alexandrevauthier for having me open your incredible show…always an honor to work for you and walk my dream incredible @swarovski dress..you amaze me more and more everyday 🖤❤🖤 A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jan 24, 2017 at 2:29pm PST

The dream.

But it’s not just at work (yes that’s her job, people) that she’s slaying. Bella has been putting her most stylish foot forward in a series of ultimate #OOTDs in her personal life too.

Bella has been spending quality time with fellow model and BFF Kendall Jenner – because, we all need our girls around when ish hits the fan.

Of course the supermodel is probably top of the guest list when it comes to the biggest fashion week bashes, which will always aid a girls’ night out.

But Bella totally stole the show at Dior’s Masquerade Ball, rocking a sheer bodice and princess skirt – whilst contributing to the #FreeTheNipple movement at the same time.

Slay it, lady.

Bella’s week of pure fashion hits comes with more news of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s relationship. The pair appeared to go public when they were pictured kissing one another, just a few months after Bella is said to have called time on her on/off romance with the Starboy singer.

The 26-year-old musician – real name Abel Tesfaye – is said to have ‘always had a thing’ for Selena, and now a source has told E! News that things are going from strength-to-strength for the pair.

The insider alleged, ‘He really likes her. They text every day. They have a really sexy and flirty relationship. They laugh and like each other’s personalities.’

Shortly after hearing of her ex’s new beau, Bella is said to have unfollowed Selena – who just so happens to be a fellow member of Taylor Swift’s girl squad – on Instagram.

But Bella seems to be doing a-ok if these latest photos are anything to go by.

Dontcha think?