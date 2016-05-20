Bella Hadid’s Boob Trick Is Revealed On The Runway

Bella Hadid has been getting everyone talking with her Cannes antics this week. And last night’s runway outfit was definitely a head-turner.

First, the 19-year-old grabbed the headlines when she turned up to The Unknown Girl premiere on Wednesday in a barely there silky red Alexandre Vauthier dress that displayed plenty of sideboob.





And it looks like she’s not giving up the flash-fleshing anytime soon, as last night, the model walked for amfAR’s 23rd Cinema Against AIDS Gala at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc wearing a opinion-dividing silver tracksuit.

The charity auction event was disco-themed, which Bella stuck to thanks to her metallic slashed two-piece. But while we’re all for flaunting what you’ve got, Bella was left flashing a little more than she perhaps intended.







Her zip-up jacket was worn undone to reveal her entire cleavage, but as Hadid sashayed down the runway, it moved from side to side to reveal her double-sided boob tape in all its glory.

Still, Bella didn’t seem to care, and instead giggled her way down the catwalk, rocking her sports luxe trousers and jacket combo with serious sass. Attagirl.

Gigi’s little sister is making serious waves in the fashion industry, but recently stirred up a whole load of controversy for getting paid $400,000 to walk in the Mischa show during Fashion Month.

With that professionalism, though, we can see why she’s considered a pro.





