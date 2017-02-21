Oops! Braless Bella Hadid Suffers Major Wardrobe Malfunction At Star-Studded LFW Party

Bella Hadid's plunging neckline was (accidentally) the talk of the town at last night's Burberry LFW bash

Ok, so it’s no secret that Bella Hadid is looking RIDICULOUSLY hot right now, but the 20-year-old model’s choice of dress last night gave away a little more skin than we think she bargained for.

Joining pals Kendall Jenner and Jourdan Dunn at the star-studded LOVE and Burberry London Fashion Week party, Bella’s black wrap leather dress — complete with daring plunge neckline, snap — was a bona fide head-turner, however, it was when Bella came to leave the bash later in night that disaster struck. Clambering into the awaiting cab, Bella’s brave braless look momentarily betrayed her, and well…the inevitable happened. Oops.

Of course, this fleeting wardrobe malfunction did nothing to dampen Bella’s sass, in fact, we think she styled it out like an absolute rock star. Hey, if we looked that good mid-flash we’d be at it all the time, right? Well, as much as we could before getting arrested…

Read: So Basically Bella Hadid Is Looking Absolutely Amazing Right Now

Bella Hadid has been in London for the last few days working the LFW circuit. She walked with sister Gigi Hadid at the Versace Versus AW17 show over the weekend, and has been spotted out and about living it up in the nation’s capital since then. It’s no secret that she’s fast becoming team LOOK’s ultimate girl crush, based on the fact that a) she’s been giving us all the #singlegirlgoals since splitting with The Weeknd, and b) she’s single-handedly bringing back ALL the ’90s fierceness. Come on, who else could rock a patent Alexander Wang Kangol hat without looking like a complete fash tragedy? Point in question, see below.

Read: Bella Hadid Admits Just How Hard Her Break-Up With The Weeknd Really Was

She was also snapped beating the city streets yesterday with fellow Victoria’s Secret Angel Stella Maxwell, looking crazy stylish in a pair of cropped red pants, white patent boots and kooky cats-eye sunglasses. Yeah, we think it’s fair to say that (nip slip aside) Bella is 100% owning London town right now.

How much do you want to be part of this girl gang? Ugh, we can only dream…