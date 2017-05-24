Could this be the start of a new romance?

She’s one of the hottest models in the circuit right now, and he’s the heavyweight champion whose recent victory against Wladimir Klitschko shot him even further into the limelight.

There’s no question that Bella Hadid and Anthony Joshua would make a (pretty unfairly) good-looking power couple.

Yup. We’ve started shipping them already. And you’re about to find out why…

It is believed that Bella Hadid is the latest to have shown her interest in the boxer, after the pair met at the GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Tate Modern in London.

A source allegedly revealed that AJ made a particular impression on Bella, and some eagle-eyed fans have apparently spotted the pair exchanging frequent ‘likes’ online. Ooh.

Bella, of course, split from her singer boyfriend The Weeknd at the end of last year. Anthony is also, apparently, newly single, having called it quits with girlfriend Nicole Osbourne.

Speaking of Bella and Anthony’s meeting, a source reportedly said: ‘When they first met they chatted and got on well, but Bella took a bit of a shine to Anthony.

‘She’s kept up with his career and has been subtly hinting at her interest with some interaction on Instagram – and he has been reciprocating.’

The source continued to The Sun: ‘Anthony is now single again. He split up with his girlfriend after an on/off patch but he feels like it really is over this time. They have known each other since school and have a child together but it just hasn’t worked out.

‘Bella is single too. She’s split from The Weeknd and has made it clear she’s focused on doing whatever she wants to – so things could easily happen.’

Ooh.

Bella has opened up recently about single life: ‘It’s like I’m finally getting to the point where I can just think about what I want to do and the places I want to go. I want to be as independent as possible and worry about myself rather than anyone else.’

It seems as if Bella has officially moved on from The Weeknd, so could this mean she’s ready for a new romance?

By Emily Jefferies