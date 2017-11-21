This Is Why Rebekah Vardy Was Exempt From The I’m A Celeb Public Vote

She and Stanley Johnson were both out on medical grounds

The first bush tucker trial last night left everyone in the I’m a Celeb camp hungry after Amir made the infamous ‘get me out of here’ call. Zero stars.

And the same thing is at risk of happening again tonight as Amir has been voted to undergo the second trial, too.

Ahead of the vote, nobody really batted an eyelid at the fact Stanley, 77, was excluded from the public vote on medical grounds, but viewers were left wondering why Becky was exempt from the water-based task.

More: The Black Friday Beauty Deals You Need To Know About RN

More: The Best Black Friday Makeup Deals For 2017

Fortunately, we have all the answers: the 35-year-old suffers from a shellfish allergy, and therefore has been told she can’t participate in any ‘fishy’ tasks (sorry).

In an Instagram post, whoever is managing Becky’s social media wrote ‘We just need a trial without fish in it now so that she’s allowed to get involved 🦀🦐🐙’.

Then in the comments section, they added: ‘she’s allergic to eating shellfish so she had to have an allergy test for the show’s health & safety which came back saying she can’t do any trials involving fish.’

Good work Becky, @jenniemcalpine & @denniswiseofficial 🍪🍪🍪 #teamwork #kioskkeith #imaceleb A post shared by Becky Vardy (@beckyvardy) on Nov 20, 2017 at 2:32pm PST

More: People Think That Amir Was Hiding Something On Last Night’s I’m A Celeb

It looks like Amir is going to be voted in for the next few trials either way…

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Fingers crossed he does better in tonight’s trial!

By Lucy Abbersteen