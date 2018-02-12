Are The Beckhams Going To Be In A ‘Kardashian-Style’ Reality Show…?

By Lauren Hughes

From the editors of CelebsNow

The Beckhams starring in an access-all-areas reality TV show by the makers of Keeping Up With the Kardashians? Best. Idea. EVER.

It’s been 11 years since the Victoria’s failed series, Coming To America, hit screens and was quickly canned. But rumours have been rife that the family could be making their TV comeback, and are in talks with NBC’s reality giant E! Entertainment, the guys behind the 14 seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Reportedly, it was actually Victoria who was most behind the idea, claiming that a reality show would be a good chance for her to ‘show her silly side’. According to the Daily Star, a source said, ‘Victoria always wanted to be seen as royalty, but now she’d like to share more of her silly side.

‘She’s telling the family they can make this a hit.’

It’s also been reported that the Spice Girls’ recent reunion news would be another exciting angle for the show.

A senior executive at NBC said, ‘Coming To America didn’t really work in the way we had hoped but a show featuring all the Beckhams, including the children, is a different ball game.’

But for those hoping to get a Kardashian-style glimpse into the Beckhams’ private lives, I wouldn’t get your hopes up just yet…

A spokesperson for the ‘fiercely private’ Beckham family has insisted they won’t be inviting any cameras into their home any time soon.

A rep told the MailOnline, ‘There is no truth to this, David and Victoria respect and fiercely guard their private lives at home away from their public lives and would never want that level of intrusion in their lives.’

SOB!

We do have some good news for you, however. Even though it looks as if the Beckham family won’t be getting much airtime, Becks himself is set to star in a two or three-part documentary on his mammoth task of building a team and stadium from scratch in Miami.

It’s been a turbulent time for the family, after David announced the news that he was moving to Miami – without his wife and kids.

‘I want to thank my family, Brooklyn and my wife Victoria, who is at home with the other kids’, David, 42, said at a press conference about his new venture.

‘They’ve been through the good times and the bad times and I owe them everything.’