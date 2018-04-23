This Throwback Hollyoaks Star Has Just Announced Her Engagement

Congratulations! 💕

Hollyoaks star Ali Bastian, who is best known for playing Becca Dean in the Channel 4 soap, has announced her engagement to partner David O’Mahony.

The pair have been dating for eighteen months, with the actress’s now-fiancé admitting that he used to have a poster of her on his wall at university.

Speaking to OK! about the proposal, David said: ‘I was 99.99 per cent sure that she’d say yes, but there was still a scary but exciting feeling.

#Bali #giliair #sunrise #❤️ A post shared by Ali Bastian (@alibastianinsta) on Apr 22, 2018 at 3:36pm PDT

‘Moments after I proposed to Ali I felt this huge amount of relief that I didn’t have to keep the secret any more!’

Ali then revealed: ‘Even though we’d discussed marriage, it took me completely by surprise. I still think, has this really happened?’

The couple already seem to have a very good idea of what they’d like for their big day, with the 36-year-old adding: ‘We’re planning three celebrations. We want to get married in London followed by a cocktail party and then a blessing in Bali.’

Ali starred in the much-loved soap from the early ’00s and was killed off in a dramatic storyline involving Justin Burton in 2007. She has also enjoyed small screen success in The Bill and Strictly Come Dancing.

Aww. Congratulations, guys!