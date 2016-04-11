Singer Beau Dermott Totally Wows On Britain’s Got Talent

We’re still not over Beau Dermott’s INCREDIBLE performance on Britain’s Got Talent.

The 12-year-old wowed on Saturday night’s show, belting out a stunning rendition of Defying Gravity from the musical Wicked.



Beau Dermott performed Defying Gravity

Not only did she receive four big fat yeses from judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon, but Amanda also hit the golden buzzer.

This means Beau will sail through to the programme’s semi-finals. Seriously impressive.

Amanda Holden pressed her golden buzzer for Beau Dermott

Now it’s been revealed that the BGT panel aren’t the first to have noticed Beau’s talent.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Widnes-born singer has actually done pretty well in talent competitions before.

She was victorious at local contest Warrington’s Got Talent in 2014, nailing the top prize in the 5-11 category after performing Les Miserables‘ I Dreamed a Dream.

Beau Dermott is already popular on Twitter

At the time, her dad Ian said: ‘She’s very good and bound for big things. Beau’s been in a few things, just tiny parts, but she’s one to look out for.

‘She’s shy and quiet really. But put a microphone in front of her and she’s unbelievable.’



It’s safe to say the Britain’s Got Talent judges were *pretty* impressed with Beau Dermott

She also succeeded in Chesire-based Halton’s Got Talent, after which she said: ‘It was a fantastic experience and I was surprised to win with so many good acts performing.’

Now Beau’s performing on a whole other scale – and we don’t think she should be too surprised if she nails BGT too.

Beau Dermott has sailed through to the semi-finals

Tweets from Viewers over the weekend included: ‘Beau was so so so so amazing, I had goosebumps the whole way through her performance,’ and: ‘Beau was amazing! Get her on the West End!’

And Amanda’s posted: ‘Can’t wait to see what happens next gorgeous girl!’

Amazing. Watch Beau’s performance below…