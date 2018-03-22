Cheryl And Liam Payne Take To Social Media For Baby Bear’s First Birthday

Both parents have shared touching messages for their son on his first birthday...

Yes, it really has been a whole year since Bear Payne entered the world.

And proud parents Cheryl and Liam Payne have taken to social media to mark the occasion.

Paying tribute to his son with a rare snap (still only his hand, guys), 24-year-old Liam posted: ‘Can’t believe my little man is one today, where does the time go? Happy birthday son you’re my world…’

Aww.

Mummy Cheryl, 34, hasn’t released a new photo for the occasion, but has instead taken to Twitter to thank her fans for the well-wishes.

‘Thank you so much for all of your beautiful birthday wishes for Bear have told him he has lots [sic],’ she wrote for her 6.4 million followers.

The pair welcomed their son after one year of dating. Cheryl kept most of her pregnancy private, but Liam broke the news of baby Bear’s arrival a few days after the birth.

At the time, he announced on Instagram: ‘I’m incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it’s a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory…’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

He added: ‘I’m completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she’s really made my dreams come true.’

More recently there has been quite a bit of speculation surrounding the pair’s relationship, with rumours of a ‘split’ following them around for the last month.

Liam addressed the allegations for the very first time this week, telling the Evening Standard that they have their ‘struggles’ but that they ‘go through them together as a family.’

We are wishing Bear a wonderful birthday.