The Internet Reacts To The New Great British Bake Off Line-Up

There are A LOT of feelings floating around on Twitter RN

IT’S OFFICIAL! The new Great British Bake Off line-up has been announced – and it’s not what we were expecting.

Taking over from hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins are comedian Noel Fielding and Sandi Toskvi.

As we already knew, Paul Hollywood is staying on the judging panel. He’ll be joined by cookery writer Prue Leith.

Paul, 51, says: ‘I could not be more delighted by who will be joining me on the show. Prue is a hugely respected culinary legend, and Sandi and Noel are warm and utterly hilarious. I cannot wait to get back in the tent with the bakers.’

The Mighty Boosh‘s Noel, 43, adds: ‘GBBO is one of my favourite shows. I’ve always loved brightly coloured cakes and Sandi Toksvig so this is a dream come true for me! It’s basically the double.’

Sandi, 58, has described Noel as a ‘rather wayward cousin whose take on the world made me laugh’.

Of course, viewers have a lot of thoughts about the big news.

These mainly revolve around Noel, due to the fact that, er, his appointment came out of NOWHERE.

Some are thrilled, with Tweets including: ‘Loving the Bake Off announcement!! I think @noelfielding11 & @sanditoksvig are going to be amazing 👌🏻👩🏻‍🍳,’ and: ‘Sooo happy that Noel fielding is the new judge for the great British bake off gonna be soo jokes x can’t wait to see the catsuits 💫✨⭐️✌🏼 [sic].’

Others aren’t so sure. One wrote: ‘Any chance Bake Off had surviving on channel 4 has just been finished. Noel bloody Fielding!!! Who finds him funny?’ while another said: ‘Another reason not to watch the bake off, Noel fielding [sic].’

Then there are those who are just baffled. One Tweet reads: ‘My brain actually can’t work this out……….what?!? #GBBO 🎂🍰.’

Personally, we think this could be a genius move on the part of Channel 4.