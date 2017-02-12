Who won what on the biggest night in British film awards!

The 2017 BAFTAs were a super stylish affair, packed with glamorous gowns, flawless beauty and the most handsome men in suits. As well as being a swanky event, the BAFTAs are basically like the British Oscars. Whoever wins big here will *probably* be a shoe-in for a cheeky golden statuette in LA. So these winners might be very happy on the 26th when they rock up to the Academy Awards!

La La Land won big at this year’s BAFTAs

Unsurprisingly La La Land won many awards, bagging the big Best Film and Best Actress categories while Manchester By The Sea star Casey Affleck picked up the Best Actor gong.

Here are all of the winner from the 2017 BAFTAs….

Best Film: La La Land

Best Actor: Casey Affleck

Best Actress: Emma Stone

Best Supporting Actress: Viola Davis

Best Supporting Actor: Dev Patel

Outstanding British Film: I, Daniel Blake

Rising Star: Tom Holland

Adapted Screenplay: Luke Davis for Lion

Best Foreign Language Film: Son Of Saul

Best Visual Effects: The Jungle Book

Best Sound: Arrival

Best Animated Film: Kubo and the Two Strings

Best Film Music: La La Land

Best Cinematography: La La Land

Best Costume Design: Madelaine Fontaine for Jackie

Best Production Design: Stuart Craig for Fantastic Beasts

Best Production Design: Anna Pinnock for Fantastic Beasts