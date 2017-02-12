BAFTAs 2017: All The Winners
Who won what on the biggest night in British film awards!
The 2017 BAFTAs were a super stylish affair, packed with glamorous gowns, flawless beauty and the most handsome men in suits. As well as being a swanky event, the BAFTAs are basically like the British Oscars. Whoever wins big here will *probably* be a shoe-in for a cheeky golden statuette in LA. So these winners might be very happy on the 26th when they rock up to the Academy Awards!
La La Land won big at this year’s BAFTAs
Unsurprisingly La La Land won many awards, bagging the big Best Film and Best Actress categories while Manchester By The Sea star Casey Affleck picked up the Best Actor gong.
Here are all of the winner from the 2017 BAFTAs….
Best Film: La La Land
Best Actor: Casey Affleck
Best Actress: Emma Stone
Best Supporting Actress: Viola Davis
Best Supporting Actor: Dev Patel
Outstanding British Film: I, Daniel Blake
Rising Star: Tom Holland
Adapted Screenplay: Luke Davis for Lion
Best Foreign Language Film: Son Of Saul
Best Visual Effects: The Jungle Book
Best Sound: Arrival
Best Animated Film: Kubo and the Two Strings
Best Film Music: La La Land
Best Cinematography: La La Land
Best Costume Design: Madelaine Fontaine for Jackie
Best Production Design: Stuart Craig for Fantastic Beasts
Best Production Design: Anna Pinnock for Fantastic Beasts