BAFTAs 2017: The Cutest Couples And Soppiest PDAs

There was a lotta love on the red carpet

You know what the best way to stay warm whilst out on a freezing February evening? Snuggle up to a super hot lover! That’s what these couples did at the 2017 BAFTAs.

Jamie Dornan and wife Amelia looked gorgeous

Held in London’s swanky Royal Opera House the biggest awards ceremony in the British calendar attracted the most glamorous of the Hollywood elite including a batch of very handsome couples.

First to hit the red carpet were Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne who brought his pretty wife Hannah Bagshawe along to enjoy the ceremony. Eddie opted for a clean white tuxedo while Hannah wowed in an embroidered sheer gown, perfectly showcasing her toned figure.

Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe were total #couplegoals

Fifty Shades sexpot Jamie Dornan and his beautiful wife Amelia Warner were equally attractive, standing super close and holding hands on the carpet. Amelia’s strapless dress with rainbow sequins scattered across the middle was the ideal mix of subtly chic fun.

Thandie Newton spent a lot of time giggling with her man, Ol Parker, whilst posing for snaps. The married pair have three children together.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge didn’t hold hand or cuddle but their in-joke lols melted our hearts.