A Complete List Of All The Winners From The 2018 BAFTAs
Outstanding British film
Darkest Hour
The Death of Stalin
God’s Own Country
Lady Macbeth
Paddington 2
WINNER – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
WINNER – Daniel Kaluuya
Florence Pugh
Josh O’Connor
Tessa Thompson
Timothée Chalamet
Best original music
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
WINNER – The Shape of Water
Best makeup & hair
Blade Runner 2049
WINNER – Darkest Hour
I, Tonya
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
Best costume design
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
I, Tonya
WINNER – Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Best animated film
WINNER – Coco
Loving Vincent
My Life as a Courgette
Best editing
WINNER – Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best documentary
City of Ghosts
WINNER – I Am Not Your Negro
Icarus
An Inconvenient Sequel
Jane
Outstanding British contribution to cinema
National Film and Television School
Best British short animation
Have Heart
Mamoon
WINNER – Poles Apart
Best British short film
Aamir
WINNER – Cowboy Dave
A Drowning Man
Work
Wren Boys
Best film not in the English language
Elle
First They Killed My Father
WINNER – The Handmaiden
Loveless
The Salesman
Best adapted screenplay
WINNER – Call Me by Your Name
The Death of Stalin
Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Molly’s Game
Paddington 2
Best supporting actor
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Hugh Grant, Paddington 2
WINNER – Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best production design
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
WINNER – The Shape of Water
Best special visual effects
WINNER – Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
The Ghoul – Gareth Tunley (writer/director/producer), Jack Healy Guttman & Tom Meeten (producers)
WINNER – I Am Not a Witch – Rungano Nyoni (writer/director), Emily Morgan (Producer)
Jawbone – Johnny Harris (writer/producer), Thomas Napper (director)
Kingdom of Us – Lucy Cohen (director)
Lady Macbeth – Alice Birch (writer), William Oldroyd (director), Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly (producer)
Best supporting actress
WINNER – Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Kristin Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best sound
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
WINNER – Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best original screenplay
Get Out
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
WINNER – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best cinematography
WINNER – Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best actor
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
WINNER – Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Best actress
Annette Bening, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
WINNER – Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Best director
Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049
Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
WINNER – Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best film
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
WINNER – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Bafta fellowship
Ridley Scott