A Complete List Of All The Winners From The 2018 BAFTAs

Outstanding British film

Darkest Hour

The Death of Stalin

God’s Own Country

Lady Macbeth

Paddington 2

WINNER – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

WINNER – Daniel Kaluuya

Florence Pugh

Josh O’Connor

Tessa Thompson

Timothée Chalamet

Best original music

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

WINNER – The Shape of Water

Best makeup & hair

Blade Runner 2049

WINNER – Darkest Hour

I, Tonya

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

Best costume design

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

I, Tonya

WINNER – Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Best animated film

WINNER – Coco

Loving Vincent

My Life as a Courgette

Best editing

WINNER – Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best documentary

City of Ghosts

WINNER – I Am Not Your Negro

Icarus

An Inconvenient Sequel

Jane

Outstanding British contribution to cinema

National Film and Television School

Best British short animation

Have Heart

Mamoon

WINNER – Poles Apart

Best British short film

Aamir

WINNER – Cowboy Dave

A Drowning Man

Work

Wren Boys

Best film not in the English language

Elle

First They Killed My Father

WINNER – The Handmaiden

Loveless

The Salesman

Best adapted screenplay

WINNER – Call Me by Your Name

The Death of Stalin

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Molly’s Game

Paddington 2

Best supporting actor

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Hugh Grant, Paddington 2

WINNER – Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best production design

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

WINNER – The Shape of Water

Best special visual effects

WINNER – Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

The Ghoul – Gareth Tunley (writer/director/producer), Jack Healy Guttman & Tom Meeten (producers)

WINNER – I Am Not a Witch – Rungano Nyoni (writer/director), Emily Morgan (Producer)

Jawbone – Johnny Harris (writer/producer), Thomas Napper (director)

Kingdom of Us – Lucy Cohen (director)

Lady Macbeth – Alice Birch (writer), William Oldroyd (director), Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly (producer)

Best supporting actress

WINNER – Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Kristin Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best sound

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

WINNER – Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best original screenplay

Get Out

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

WINNER – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best cinematography

WINNER – Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best actor

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

WINNER – Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Best actress

Annette Bening, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

WINNER – Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Best director

Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049

Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

WINNER – Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best film

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

WINNER – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri