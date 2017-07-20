Viewers Spot Another Awkward Moment Between Gabby And Montana

It's fair to say that these two are going through a rocky patch. But did you see what happened at the end of last night's episode?!

There seems to have been a lot of tension brewing amongst the girls during last night’s Love Island, and it all came to a head at the end of the glitter party.

During a pretty #awks girls’ lunch, Montana Brown and Gabby Allen had a frank discussion about their friendship. Gabby explained that she didn’t feel like certain people had her back after the lie detector challenge and Mon’ admitted that the viewer’s tweet (which revealed a secret text exchange about herself and boyfriend Alex) had continued to play on her mind.

After Olivia Attwood (yes, really) stepped in to try and resolve things, many believed that the girls’ dramz was over.

But then, after Gabby overheard Montana saying that she thought Garcel would be heading home that night, it all bubbled to the surface once more.

‘Mon turned round to everyone in the kitchen and said, ‘If anyone’s going home tonight, it’s Gabby.’ I’m f***ing over it,’ Gabby told a number of her fellow islanders after the results – which sent Sam Gowland and Georgia Harrison home – were revealed.

In fact, a number of eagle-eyed viewers spotted a pretty icy exchange between the two girls at the very end of Wednesday night’s episode.

As Sam and Georgia said their farewells, a number of the islanders hugged it out. But when Montana approached Gabby with open arms, she appeared to dodge the embrace.

A few fans took to Twitter to comment, with reactions including: ‘I swear Montana tried to hug Gabby and she just walked past.. #LoveIsland’ and ‘Did anyone else see gabby blank montana when she went to hug her’.

‘Did you guys see the way Gabby swerved that hug from Montana? I was dyinggggg! 😂😂😂 #LoveIsIand, [sic]’ another added.

Oh dear.

With only a few days left of the show (SAD FACE) we’re really hoping these girls can put their differences behind them and become friends again.

Because, although it’s Love Island not friend island, we do love a bit of girl power.