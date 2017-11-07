The dad-to-be has broken his silence on the backlash...

It’s been a glitter filled few weeks for Aston Merrygold, but sadly it’s come to a rather unexpected end.

The former JLS singer was booted from the Strictly Ballroom after failing to impress the judges this weekend.

After Aston and dance partner Janette performed their Viennese Waltz, the pair found themselves in the dance-off alongside Mollie King and partner AJ Pritchard.

Sadly for Aston, head judge Shirley Ballas chose to save Mollie and AJ, meaning the pair were booted from the competition.

With Craig Revel Horwood scoring the pair a very surprise four, this appears to be the reason for his departure.

Harry Judd shares to Twitter, ‘His dance was below par for his very high standard but a 4 was way too harsh. #strictly‘.

However, since Aston’s departure from the Ballroom, many have felt very strongly that there may have been some foul play involved- with some users arguing it could be part of the ongoing ‘race row’.

One user claimed: ‘That 4 is what sent him out, wondering if Craig is a bit racist otherwise why? Poorer show without Aston #Strictly.’

Another wrote, ‘Wrong, racist and STUPID decision to eject Aston who was the main reason many people were watching #Strictly’.

Whilst there is no word from the BBC surrounding the very strong allegations, Aston has since spoken out- revealing that whilst he’s upset to have left the competition, there is no bad blood.

Speaking with Zoe Ball on the It Takes Two side show, Aston shared that he had expected to be in the bottom two: ‘Yeah. I suppose when you’re in that position on the scoreboard, you just kind of go, ‘Ok, I’m ready to do it again if I have to’.

The former JLS fella then added, ‘It’s fine. I got to dance it twice in one night’.

However, Aston only has fond memories of his time on the show – and has used his experience to fuel a forthcoming project.

The dad-to-be shared, ‘I’ve loved it and I spoke to one of my close friends and my girlfriend and we’re going to funnily enough open up a dance studio in London teaching kids to dance’ before adding ‘I can’t wait to become a dad and to give all this energy and wisdom that Janette has passed on to me’.

By Alice Perry