Aston Merrygold’s Strictly Announcement Is Causing Controversy

Some think the JLS star has too much dancing experience to get away with being an amateur...

It’s official! Aston Merrygold is taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The JLS star confirmed that he’d signed up for the competition earlier this week, saying in a statement: ‘I’m so happy to be joining Strictly. It is such a brilliant show and I’ve followed it for years.

‘I’m both nervous and excited to learn from the professionals about a whole new way of dancing!’

See: Strictly Come Dancing 2017 Contestants: Who Are The Eight Confirmed Celebrities?

Of course, the majority of fans are thrilled to hear that Aston will be on our screens every Saturday night.

Comments on Instagram include: ‘I’m so exited to watch you on Strictly 😍😍😍💃💃💃💃,’ and: ‘You’re going on strictly?? Well my count down to christmas just got a hell of a lot better😻 [sic].’

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

But unfortunately for the 29-year-old, some couldn’t help bringing up his background in dancing.

As you’ll probably remember, he and his JLS bandmates wowed The X Factor with their impressive moves, and he even served as a judge on Sky 1 talent show Got To Dance.

See: 10 Facts You Never Knew About Strictly Come Dancing

One Tweeted: ‘Personally think Aston merrygold going on strictly is a joke… he’s a judge on a dance show! #unfairadvantage #Strictly,’ while another wrote: ‘How is it fair for aston merrygold, a DANCER, to go on strictly come dancing? [sic].’

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

However, others stuck up for Aston, reiterating the point that he’ll be dancing in a totally different way than he’s used to.

‘People can pipe down already. how many times does it have to be said that BR/Latin isn’t the same as what they’ve done previously? [sic]’ reads one message.

Hmm. Personally, we’re super-excited to see what Aston can do. Now… do you reckon Strictly bosses will let him get the odd backflip in?!