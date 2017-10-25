Aston Merrygold Shows Off His Girlfriend’s Growing Baby Bump On Instagram

The Strictly Come Dancing star is looking forward to becoming a dad...

Former JLS star Aston Merrygold – who is currently taking part in BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing – recently revealed that his girlfriend, Sarah Richards, is pregnant with their first baby.

Taking to Instagram in September, the singer announced the happy news to his fans and followers.

See: AJ Pritchard’s Dad Opens Up About Mollie King ‘Romance’ Rumours

At the time he wrote: ‘On May 29th 2017 we found out that our lives were going to change forever! This secret has been so hard to keep, but I’m so excited to finally be able to share the news with everybody that me and my beautiful lady @sarahlourichards are going to be parents!!!!!!

‘I’m NEVER speechless but words can’t describe how I feel.. All I know is there’s no feeling like it! Sar I promise to be the best daddy ever to our baby boy/girl. You are an amazing woman and going to be the greatest mum to our child! Thank you for continuously making me the happiest man ever! I love you…’

Adorable, right?

Testing out my new light up case 😂💡📷😚 #fab #earlyxmaspresent #thanksbaby #moveoverfilters A post shared by sarahlourichards (@sarahlourichards) on Dec 20, 2016 at 4:39pm PST

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

You’ll be pleased to hear that it seems as though the excited parents-to-be are going to continue sharing updates with us on social media.

Aston has now uploaded a brand new photograph of his beautiful lady, showcasing her blossoming baby bump.

😍😁❤🤰🏼👶🏽 I'm fully GASSED!!!!!!!!!!!!! A post shared by AM (@astonmerrygold) on Oct 20, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

He captioned the image simply: ‘😍😁❤🤰🏼👶🏽 I’m fully GASSED!!!!!!!!!!!!!’.

Their baby is said to be due in January, but there’s no news on whether they’re expecting a boy or a girl.

In their original announcement on Instagram, the couple shared a photograph of both blue and pink balloons along with a chalk board that read: ‘Could be pink, could be blue, all we know is that we’re due. January 2018.’

Aww.

Keep the updates coming, guys.