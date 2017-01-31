Ashley James Fights Back After Spencer Matthews Mocks Her On Twitter

The two get into a scrap after Ashley writes a moving message about multiculturalism...

It doesn’t seem as though there’s any love lost between Spencer Matthews and Ashley James.

The Made In Chelsea stars ended up having a war of words on Twitter yesterday, after Spencer made a jibe at one of Ashley’s messages.

In light of President Donald Trump’s executive order banning predominately Muslim refugees and citizens from entering the US, Ashley wrote: ‘Do not mistake terrorism for religion. I’m proud to live in a multicultural world, and hope to keep fighting hate with love. ❤🙏🏽🌎.’

Despite her powerful message, Spencer couldn’t help making a dig. He replied: ‘Do not mistake yourself for the Dalai Lama… 😂.’

Ashley then hit back: ‘Yeah you’re right, I should stick to the real issues, like skiing.’

Of course, Spencer is currently in training for Channel 4 reality show The Jump, which sees celebrities attempt to master winter sports including skeleton, bobsleigh, snowskates, ski cross and giant slalom.

This is where things allegedly got a little nasty. In a now-deleted Tweet, Spencer is said to have responded: ‘Sure, whilst wearing see-through clothing…’

Fans are wondering whether this could be in reference to the sheer (and GORGEOUS) top Ashley wore to the premiere of new production You Win Again: The Story Of The Bee Gees last night.

This comment is no longer visible on his page. However, we can see one from Ashley reading: ‘@SpencerMatthews a very well construed sentence…? My views, my body, my social media. No one’s forcing you to follow. 🤚🏼.’

Hmm. Whatever the case, nothing’s going to stop Ashley from voicing her political opinions.

Earlier today, she shared an Instagram video showing members of the UK Parliament speaking out against Trump’s actions.

Atta girl.