Cheryl’s Ex Husband Ashley Cole Pens An Emotional Post

The footballer has opened up about his personal life. And it's made some people think about pregnant Cheryl and her own news...

EVERYONE has been talking about Cheryl’s baby news, but now her ex-husband Ashley Cole has spoken out about his own family life.

Of course, the couple split back in 2010 after four years of marriage, following allegations that he’d been linked to other women, and both are now happy with new partners. But that hasn’t stopped people from noticing the timing of Ash’s personal post – and the fact that he references ‘losing’ his way in life.

See: Is This The REAL Reason Why Cheryl Kept Her Baby News A Secret?

The footballer took to Twitter to share some emotional words in celebration of his son’s first birthday. The 36-year-old welcomed his first child with his girlfriend Sharon Canu last year, following a whirlwind romance.

In a note posted online, Ashley wrote: ‘I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have most things I’ve wanted in life: cars, houses, watches, clothes.

‘Coming from east London with not a lot growing up, and a mum looking after 2 boys alone, life wasn’t always easy. So of course it’s easy lose your way in life sometimes, to forget about the things that are most important.

‘But this morning I woke up to something that exceeds anything I’ve ever had before: a smile that never goes away.

‘Everyday I wake up to the most beautiful thing I could dream of: a son that makes my heart melt, a son that never stops smiling, a son that can make me laugh no matter what kind of mood I’m in, a son that I’m proud of, a son I watch fall asleep because I never want to leave him, a son who reminded me what’s most important in life.’

The message sparked quite the reaction from his followers, with a few dropping his former wife’s name. Sigh.

See: Liam Payne Renovates His Mansion Ahead Of Cheryl’s Birth

It comes as Cheryl reportedly makes preparations to welcome her own child.

Ever since she debuted her blossoming bump in the L’Oréal campaign, fans have been speculating about her due date.

We’re pleased to see that our favourite Geordie is happy with a new beau and a baby on the way.

And we’ll be watching this space for more news on bubba… 👶