Ariana Grande Is ‘Broken’ After The Attack In Manchester

The 23-year-old singer has spoken out about last night's atrocities

Ariana Grande has said she’s ‘broken’ over the attack at her Manchester concert last night, which has left 22 people dead and over 50 injured.

An explosion occurred in or around the foyer of Manchester Arena at around 10.35pm, reportedly after the 23-year-old singer had left the stage. Greater Manchester police have confirmed that they’re treating it as a terrorist incident.

While representatives for Ariana have confirmed that she’s physically ‘okay’, she’s since Tweeted: ‘Broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.’

Her manager Scooter Braun wrote on his page: ‘Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack.

‘We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester’s first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.’

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: ‘This has been the most horrific incident we have had to face in Greater Manchester and one that we all hoped we would never see.

‘Families and many young people were out to enjoy a concert at the Manchester Arena and have lost their lives.’

Since the incident took place, celebrities from both the UK and overseas have taken to Twitter to send their condolences.

Harry Styles – who hails from nearby Cheshire – Tweeted: ‘I’m heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight. Sending love to everyone involved. H.’

Manchester-born Liam Gallagher said: ‘In total shock and absolutely devastated about what’s gone down in MANCHESTER sending Love and Light to all the family’s involved LG x [sic].’

A number of Coronation Street stars have also spoken out. See more below…

If you or anyone you know is still looking for missing loved ones, an emergency number – 0161 856 9400 – has been set up.

Our thoughts are with everyone in the wonderful but devastated city of Manchester this morning.