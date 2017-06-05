There Was A Whole Lot Of Love At Ariana Grande’s Benefit Concert

And now viewers are speculating about a ring Ariana was spotted wearing on stage...

Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert last night was one seriously special affair.

Of course, the focus was all on paying tribute to the victims of last month’s terror attack, as well as promoting love and unity through music.

See: Get Your Hands On Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester Sweater

Ariana has been praised for kick-starting an event that has so far raised over £2 million for the British Red Cross and the Manchester Emergency Fund, which will benefit those affected by the horrific events of 22 May.

She’d gathered musicians including Take That, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay and Liam Gallagher, who performed for millions across the world in a televised event broadcast from Manchester’s Old Traffic Cricket Ground

But as well this amazing feat, viewers couldn’t help noticing something interesting about Ariana’s attire when she appeared on stage.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

As well as her One Love Manchester sweater (which you can buy here), she was also wearing what appeared to be a diamond rock on her ring finger.

This led some to question whether she’s become engaged to boyfriend Mac Miller, who duetted with her at the gig.

Tweets included: ‘I don’t wanna take away from the amazing event we’ve just witnessed… but is ariana engaged ?!?! 😱😱 #OneLoveManchester,’ and: ‘If Ariana & Mac are engaged I’m going to cry a river of tears I love them #OneLoveManchester [sic].’

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

However, others have rubbished these claims. One eagle-eyed fan wrote: ‘Ariana had this ring for almost 2 years, she’s not engaged,’ while another said: ‘To everyone who is supposing that ariana is engaged to Mac after the attack, she was wearing another ring in the same finger before of this [sic].’

Of course, engagement rumours could never overshadow the attack or the incredible evening of music that Ariana created, but they do fit in with the ‘love’ theme in a really sweet way.

To donate £5 to the We Love Manchester fund, text LOVE to 70507. Texts cost £5 plus your standard network rate, with 100% of your donation going to the We Love Manchester Fund.