Ariana Grande Has Reportedly Pulled Out Of Tonight’s BRIT Awards

The singer was due to perform a tribute to the victims of last year's Manchester bombing

It seems as though we won’t be seeing Ariana Grande at tonight’s BRIT Awards.

It had been reported that the American singer, 24, would perform a tribute to the 22 people killed at her concert at Manchester Arena last year.

But she’s now said to have pulled out, after falling ill and being forbidden from flying.

A source tells the Daily Mirror: ‘Ariana fell ill and was going to come in spite of that, but was ordered by her doctor to not fly.’

Liam Gallagher has allegedly been drafted in to replace her, with the insider continuing: ‘Liam has saved the day by stepping in at the last minute. It’s a perfect choice. It’s going to be the moment of the evening.’

This isn’t the first time that Liam has shown solidarity with his home city since the devastating terror attack. As you’ll probably remember, he sang Live Forever with Coldplay’s Chris Martin at Ariana’s One Love Manchester benefit concert.

A source connected the BRITs adds: ‘It will be the biggest talking point of the night.

‘The whole industry wants to come together to pay their respects to the victims. The effects of that terrible night resonated far and wide in the music industry and it’s only right everyone comes together to pay their respects.’

We hope Ariana feels better soon, and we’re sure Liam will do a brilliant job of honouring those whose lives were lost.