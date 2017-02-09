Could Mark Wright And Michelle Keegan Have Some Exciting News?

There's an interesting theory doing the rounds...

Um. Is there a teeny-tiny chance that Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are expecting their first child?!

Mich has had a huge amount of success with her career over the past year, taking the lead role in both Army drama Our Girl and biopic Tina And Bobby.

So we wouldn’t be surprised if the answer is a big fat no. But CelebsNow have come up with a very good theory…

Firstly, there’s the fact that Michelle chose not to drink alcohol when she and her hubby spent New Year’s Eve together in Exeter.

Despite joining Mark on a few PAs, she told Hello!: ‘I didn’t drink as I wasn’t feeling like it, but the atmosphere in the bars was great.’

There’s also the outfits she’s opted for recently.

Don’t get us wrong, she’s been looking BEAUTIFUL. But at the National Television Awards last month, she walked the red carpet in a stomach-covering peplum design.

And for Mark’s 30th birthday, she worked a black maxi skirt with a cinched-in waist and a loose, floaty texture. Hmm.

How pretty is this flower wall from @essexlovelights 🌸 Thankyou so much for the light up letters too. Made the room look fab! 👌🏽🎉 xx A photo posted by michkeegan (@michkeegan) on Jan 23, 2017 at 11:21am PST

Then she Tweeted over the weekend: ‘2 Chinese’s in 24hours…my thirst is on a new level, not to mention my diet!!! #parched 💦.’

This led some of her followers to question if she was having pregnancy cravings, with one responding: ‘baby 👶? I ate Chinese every day .. size 8 to 12 ..good job he was cute ❤️ [sic].’

If Mich and Mark are expecting, we’re obviously delighted for them.

However, Michelle revealed earlier this week that she and her pals had celebrated a 30th birthday with honey tequila (although she didn’t explicitly say that she’d drunk any).

And she’s due to film a new series of action-heavy Our Girl later this year.

We guess we’ll just have to wait and see…