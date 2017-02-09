Is Jacqueline Jossa Getting Married To Her Boyfriend Dan Osborne Today?

Fans have gone wild with speculation after seeing THIS photo on Instagram...

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne have been busing planning their big day for a while now, but they have also been keeping super tight-lipped about the details – and the date – of their wedding.

Despite this, many fans seem convinced that the 24-year-old and her reality TV beau might have walked down the aisle today.

So, what’s sent the rumour mill into overdrive?

Jacqueline, who shares a daughter with the TOWIE hunk, posted a photograph to Instagram which captured the moment that they got engaged back in 2015. The EastEnders actress then added a little more fuel to the fire by captioning her throwback snap, simply, ‘Eeeeeek!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️’.

Eeeeeek!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Jacqueline Jossa (@jacjossa) on Feb 8, 2017 at 3:14pm PST

It didn’t take too long for her followers to jump to the conclusion that something romantic must have prompted the upload, with reactions including: ‘Congratulations you have a perfect little family that will now be completed by marriage #perfection’, ‘Your going to be a stunning bride! Your little girl must be so excited to be a little flower girl [sic]’ and ‘can’t wait to see the wedding photo…’

Now, as much as we cannot wait to see Jacqueline in a wedding dress (we mean, how gorgeous is she going to look?!), we’re sorry to report that it doesn’t seem to have happened just yet.

❤️❤️❤️darling you have made this Christmas so special! Thank you for my pressies!! A photo posted by Jacqueline Jossa (@jacjossa) on Dec 26, 2016 at 6:05am PST

According to The Sun, a source close to the couple have confirmed that no wedding has taken place. Soz, guys.

A friend revealed to the publication: ‘Jacqueline is on set at EastEnders today so sadly today is not the day, but they are very much looking forward to getting married when that time comes.’

But, talking about her nuptials, Jacqueline recently told the Daily Star: ‘We’ve got a date, which means I’ve finally got a vision of what I want the day to be like. I’m really happy and I can’t wait.’

💕The love I have for my family is redic! I am in a reflective mood, because I am ill in bed and can do nothing else but think. Daniel is such an amazing dad , while I am in bed he's finishing up on Teds bedroom and working hard on Ella's bedroom too. I feel so lucky to have him in my life, he is just amazing, makes me smile constantly. He never seems to be in a rubbish mood even when he's been hurt or upset about certain things. He puts his children first all the time. I love the way he looks at me and the kids. How every dad should be with their children. Congrats to all the dads that know in their hearts they have always put 100 percent in! My dad included ❤️ of course I admire all the mums and single mummy's too! Power to any parent that does everything they can for their babies!! You win!! ❤️always. To think i am lucky enough to find someone like this and get to marry him. Eeeek! It's all coming together. Apart from the fact I am super ill right now😷 A photo posted by Jacqueline Jossa (@jacjossa) on Jan 31, 2017 at 9:10am PST

She also penned a ‘reflective’ Instagram post this week, which was basically dedicated to her other half. She wrote, ‘To think i am lucky enough to find someone like this and get to marry him. Eeeek! It’s all coming together…’

Hopefully fans won’t be waiting too much longer.

Congrats, guys.