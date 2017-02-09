Is Jacqueline Jossa Getting Married To Her Boyfriend Dan Osborne Today?
Fans have gone wild with speculation after seeing THIS photo on Instagram...
Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne have been busing planning their big day for a while now, but they have also been keeping super tight-lipped about the details – and the date – of their wedding.
Despite this, many fans seem convinced that the 24-year-old and her reality TV beau might have walked down the aisle today.
So, what’s sent the rumour mill into overdrive?
Jacqueline, who shares a daughter with the TOWIE hunk, posted a photograph to Instagram which captured the moment that they got engaged back in 2015. The EastEnders actress then added a little more fuel to the fire by captioning her throwback snap, simply, ‘Eeeeeek!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️’.
It didn’t take too long for her followers to jump to the conclusion that something romantic must have prompted the upload, with reactions including: ‘Congratulations you have a perfect little family that will now be completed by marriage #perfection’, ‘Your going to be a stunning bride! Your little girl must be so excited to be a little flower girl [sic]’ and ‘can’t wait to see the wedding photo…’
Now, as much as we cannot wait to see Jacqueline in a wedding dress (we mean, how gorgeous is she going to look?!), we’re sorry to report that it doesn’t seem to have happened just yet.
According to The Sun, a source close to the couple have confirmed that no wedding has taken place. Soz, guys.
A friend revealed to the publication: ‘Jacqueline is on set at EastEnders today so sadly today is not the day, but they are very much looking forward to getting married when that time comes.’
But, talking about her nuptials, Jacqueline recently told the Daily Star: ‘We’ve got a date, which means I’ve finally got a vision of what I want the day to be like. I’m really happy and I can’t wait.’
She also penned a ‘reflective’ Instagram post this week, which was basically dedicated to her other half. She wrote, ‘To think i am lucky enough to find someone like this and get to marry him. Eeeek! It’s all coming together…’
Hopefully fans won’t be waiting too much longer.
Congrats, guys.