Apparently The Royal Wedding Is Going To Mean More Than We Thought For The UK

It's said to be set to bring in A LOT OF £££

By Simon Perry

From the editors of PEOPLE

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get married in May, they won’t be the only ones celebrating.

The event could generate an economic windfall for Britain – over £500 million, according to a new estimate.

That’s because of an expected influx of tourists, along with locals spending extra money as they celebrate the big day on May 19.

The Office of National Statistics says that 350,000 visitors came to the UK for the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011, and a similar surge is predicted by analysts Brand Finance, according to Reuters.

And, with the eyes of media from all over the world again focusing on the British Royal Family, there will also be a boost in Britain’s standing, experts say.

Let’s also not forget that, in April, William and Kate are expected to welcome their third child, a sibling for Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who will turn three in May.

Yup. It’s set to be a very exciting year for the Royal Family.

Already hotels in Windsor, about 30 miles west of London, are reporting that rooms are selling out for the days around the dates of the wedding, which will take place at St. George’s Chapel, in the town’s castle.

We cannot wait.