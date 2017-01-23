Apparently This Is How Bianca Gascoigne’s ‘Boyfriend’ Reacted To Jamie O’Hara

After that conversation on last night's show, Bianca's man might be making an appearance...

Bianca Gascoigne has been leaving us all guessing throughout this series of Celebrity Big Brother.

After reports started questioning whether or not the 30-year-old actually had a boyfriend on the outside, things got a whole lot more complicated when she started getting closer to Jamie O’Hara.

Of course, we all watched as the pair appeared to slam the breaks on their on-screen romance during Sunday night’s show. But that hasn’t stopped them from developing a bond during their time in the house.

The model also seems to have finally ‘fessed up to the fact that she has a fella on the outside.

Speaking in code, Nicola and Bianca had a heart-to-heart in the bedroom.

Nicola quizzed Bianca: ‘Were you on and off with your mum?

‘You’re not married, you don’t have kids. You’ve not done anything so it is what it is.’

Many have assumed that they are referring to CJ, Bianca’s on/off beau. Nicola also asked: ‘Was your mum aware you were having doubts?’

Bianca said ‘no’, and then Nicola added about Bianca’s feelings for Jamie: ‘You haven’t meant for anything to happen. It is just there. What can you do?’

Reports are speculating about whether Bianca’s man will be heading into the house to confront his lady, Lillie Lexie Gregg-style, as part of a task.

A source alleged to The Sun: ‘The task will definitely shock the housemates involved.

‘It’s been a dramatic few weeks and bosses are hoping this will spark even more trouble in the house.’

The source added, ‘Bianca will be squirming to see her boyfriend join her in there.’

Yikes.

Apparently, Calum Best will also have a visit from a ghost of his past.

The source claims, ‘It will be the last thing that they expect – especially Calum whose ex is flying in from Los Angeles to take part.’

We predict one explosive week on Celebrity Big Brother.