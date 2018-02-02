Antony Cotton’s Future On Dancing On Ice Is At Risk After Painful Fall

Get better soon Antony!

Antony Cotton’s place on Dancing On Ice is at risk as the Coronation Street star has suffered a nasty injury that may leave him unable to skate on Sunday’s show.

Just as Antony was getting to grips with the ice, he fractured two ribs whilst training with partner Brandee Malto.

Antony, who is known for playing Sean Tully on the popular ITV soap, fell over during training on Wednesday and was rushed to hospital with two broken ribs.

Speaking about the incident, Antony said: ‘Brandee and I were training for this week’s show when we lost our balance and both fell backwards onto the ice.’

‘Luckily, Brandee was uninjured but I was taken to hospital where I discovered I had fractured a couple of ribs, front and back,’ the actor explained.

‘I’d like to thank the staff at Silver Blades ice rink in Widnes, the doctor and nurse at The Alexandra Hospital in Cheadle, and Brandee, who never left my side throughout. But the show must go on and as such, we are going to do our best to continue in the Dancing On Ice competition this Sunday,’ he concluded.

Antony is currently attempting to rehearse with his injury, but it is unclear yet if he will be able to perform this coming weekend.

We hope you get better soon, Antony!