Was Ant McPartlin Caught Having An Awkward Trouser Mishap On BGT?
Oops...
As usual, this year’s Britain’s Got Talent has been entertaining us with singers, dancers, magicians – and the odd dog or two.
But one of the most eye-catching things from Tuesday night’s show was something pretty surprising… It was Ant McPartlin’s trousers.
Yep, you read that correctly.
Despite Ant looking his usual dashing self, some viewers spotted something a bit embarrassing about the presenter’s trews – his flies being undone. Oops.
Viewers took to Twitter to share these interesting findings, with one Tweeting: ‘@antanddec not sure about Ant’s suit tonight, I’m sure his flies are undone!? Either that or it’s a white zip [sic].’
Another wrote: ‘@antanddec you both need to change your tailor you’re flies look undone, not the done thing on BGT [sic].’
Uh-oh. And Ant’s flies weren’t the only apparent wardrobe malfunction of the night. More eagle-eyed fans speculated that judge David Walliams may have been, er, wearing the wrong suit.
Suspicions were spurred when the comedian unexpectedly found £2.01 in his pocket, with messages including: ‘Strange #BGT allowed David Walliams to be on set with his suit full of change, bizarrely £2.01 as well. Someone from wardrobe panicking now.’
Another said: ‘David Walliams would of been given that suit to wear wen he walked in why would he have £2.01 change in it? He’s like a millionaire as well #BGT [sic].’
Fair point. Let’s hope the BGT gang are all dressed appropriately tonight, eh?!
By Emily Jefferies