Was Ant McPartlin Caught Having An Awkward Trouser Mishap On BGT?

As usual, this year’s Britain’s Got Talent has been entertaining us with singers, dancers, magicians – and the odd dog or two.

But one of the most eye-catching things from Tuesday night’s show was something pretty surprising… It was Ant McPartlin’s trousers.

Yep, you read that correctly.

Ready for the #BGT results with our Golden boy, Matt Edwards! #AntAndDecTakeover A post shared by Britain's Got Talent (@bgt) on May 30, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

Despite Ant looking his usual dashing self, some viewers spotted something a bit embarrassing about the presenter’s trews – his flies being undone. Oops.

Viewers took to Twitter to share these interesting findings, with one Tweeting: ‘@antanddec not sure about Ant’s suit tonight, I’m sure his flies are undone!? Either that or it’s a white zip [sic].’

Another wrote: ‘@antanddec you both need to change your tailor you’re flies look undone, not the done thing on BGT [sic].’

Uh-oh. And Ant’s flies weren’t the only apparent wardrobe malfunction of the night. More eagle-eyed fans speculated that judge David Walliams may have been, er, wearing the wrong suit.

#issysimpson @bgt A post shared by David Walliams (@dwalliams) on May 30, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

Suspicions were spurred when the comedian unexpectedly found £2.01 in his pocket, with messages including: ‘Strange #BGT allowed David Walliams to be on set with his suit full of change, bizarrely £2.01 as well. Someone from wardrobe panicking now.’

Another said: ‘David Walliams would of been given that suit to wear wen he walked in why would he have £2.01 change in it? He’s like a millionaire as well #BGT [sic].’

Fair point. Let’s hope the BGT gang are all dressed appropriately tonight, eh?!

By Emily Jefferies