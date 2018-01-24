Ant McPartlin Had An Emotional Night At The National Television Awards

'It’s been a tough 12 months'

By Stephanie Wood

From the editors of CelebsNow

Ant McPartlin had to hold back tears as he took to the stage at the National Television Awards on Tuesday night.

Ant – who confirmed his divorce from wife Lisa Armstrong less than two weeks ago – was overcome with emotion as he and his telly partner in crime Declan Donnelly picked up the gong for Best TV Presenter.

The star held his head in his hands as their names were announced as the winners, and was visibly emotional as he addressed the crowd at London’s O2 Arena.

‘Thank you very much. I’m shaking!’ he exclaimed after being presented with the award by Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas.

He went on to reference the ‘tough 12 months’ he endured last year, which saw Ant check into rehab for drink and drug problems and ended with the breakdown of his 11-year marriage.

‘It’s been quite a year. It’s been quite a tough 12 months, so winning this tonight really means a lot,’ Ant said.

‘I’d personally like to thank my family and my friends, some of you are here tonight. I love you, thank you very much.’

He went on to thank his fans, saying: ‘Thank you to all of you for your support, it really, really means the world to me and it’s helped me get through.’

Ant finished up by thanking Dec, telling him: ‘Thanks to you, little guy. I love you, man. Let’s not cry!’

Taking the mic, Dec gave a nod to his best mate’s troubled year too, telling the audience: ‘It has been quite the year, but this has really topped it off.

‘Thank you so, so much to everybody who’s taken the time to vote for us, it is really, really appreciated – possibly this year more than other. We thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts.’

Aww!

Fans were moved by the heartfelt acceptance speech, with one taking to Twitter to tell Ant: ‘Good for you lad could see it was a struggle 😘 xxx ❤.’

Another posted: ‘Feel like you guys deserved that award after everything that has happened you both deserved that award nearly cried love you both ❤.’

A third wrote: ‘Literally got tears in my eyes seeing Ants reaction. Could tell he meant every word he said! 😍😍😍😗.’

It was a winning night for the Geordie twosome, who also picked up the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award for Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

They took to Twitter following that win to thank their fans, posting a snap with co-star Scarlett Moffatt.

Earlier in the evening, they’d won the Challenge Show award for their ITV show I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, giving them three gongs in total.

Congrats, lads!