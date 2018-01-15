Lisa Armstrong Is Supported On Twitter After Ant McPartlin Files For Divorce

The make-up artist has received some lovely messages from her followers

Lisa Armstrong has been favouriting supportive tweets from fans after news of her and husband Ant McPartlin’s split broke over the weekend.

It was confirmed yesterday that Ant, 42, had filed for divorce, with a spokesperson telling The Sun On Sunday: ‘In response to the recent speculation in the media, Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin.

‘Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families No further statement will be made.’

Lisa hasn’t commented on the break-up, but tweets she’s liked include: ‘Going through difficult times we must always be reminded that better times are ahead. For a beautiful person like yourself it will be tough but keep your chin up and you will bloom again 💚💚💚.’

Others read: ‘My wife and I would like to wish you well and hope you have your family and friends around you take care you are a lovely lady,’ and: ‘I wanted to send you enormous amounts of love and luck for the future ❤️❤️❤️u have remained so dignified in the face of the media – u r a true inspiration x [sic].’

The news comes seven months after Ant checked into rehab, where he was treated for addiction to prescription drugs and alcohol.

At the time, he told The Sun: ‘The first step is to admit to yourself you need help. I feel like I have let a lot of people down and for that I am truly sorry.

‘I want to thank my wife, family and closest friends for helping me through this really difficult time.

‘I’ve spoken out because I think it’s important that people ask for help if they’re going through a rough time and get the proper treatment to help their recovery.’

On Twitter, Lisa wrote: ‘Completely overwhelmed by all your love & support it means so much. I’m relieved he’s receiving the help he needs, we just need him better.’

We’re thinking of both Ant and Lisa at this difficult time.