What Exactly Has Ant McPartlin Done To His Leg…?

The Britain's Got Talent host was photographed wearing a leg brace on a night out with Geri Horner and Dec Donnelly...

It seems that Ant McPartlin is suffering with an injury to his leg. But nobody knows how he’s done it or what’s wrong with it – and fans are a tad concerned.

On a night out with Geri Horner, Dec Donnelly and their other halves on Saturday night, people couldn’t help but notice the leg brace that Ant, 41, was wearing.

After Geri posted a snap of the group on Instagram, one follower commented: ‘Whats Ant done to his leg?’ while another asked: ‘Is ant alright?😢 [sic].’

Then on Wednesday’s Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals, viewers reckoned Ant was a little unsteady on his feet.

One Tweeted: ‘Ant was limping so much😢’.

Another commented: ‘Ant I hope your knee is ok. hope it gets better very soon. watching the bgt semis online here in oz you boys been brilliant [sic].’

But like the trooper he is, Ant didn’t let a leg injury prevent the show from going on. What a professional eh?

We can only just hope that he makes a speedy recovery and is limp-free for Saturday night’s final!

By Lois Pia North