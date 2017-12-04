I’m A Celeb’s Ant Definitely Didn’t Say What Some People Think He Did

The ITV host caused confusion over a comment that sounded pretty controversial. But bosses of the show have spoken out...

We all know that Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly like to muck about – that’s just one of the reasons why they’ve collectively become a national treasure.

But during Friday night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, one comment appears to have caused confusion – and controversy – amongst viewers.

The moment came when Ant and his co-host were discussing the signature fleeces that every campmate wears whilst taking part in a Bushtucker Trial.

Dec said that, afterwards, ‘they were donated to underprivileged Australians who suffer terrible working conditions.’

The camera then cut to the I’m A Celebrity crew – who were all wearing the blue fleeces in question.

LOL, we see what you did there guys.

But when Ant made another joke, viewers were left confused about what he’d actually said.

Many seemed convinced that he’d included a ‘racial slur’, which can be used as a derogatory way to describe an Australian Aborigine, and fans were not impressed…

One tweet read: ‘@imacelebrity can you just clarify what @ant_mcpartlin said that the Aussie #ImaCelebrity2017 crew were paid in please? I am reeling from the potential racist term it sounded like…’

But ITV bosses have been very quick to respond to the questions, confirming in a statement to the Metro that Ant, in fact, joked that the crew were paid in ‘avos’ – as in avocados.

So, there you have it. No drama to see here.

Fans then took to Twitter to defend the host, with one writing: ‘this is the most ridiculous thing i’ve read and heard in months, whoever thought Ant said Abo pull your fingers out of your ears and grow up #ImACeleb [sic]’.

We’ve been loving this series of #ImACeleb, and we can’t wait to tune in again tonight at 9pm.