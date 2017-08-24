We are SO happy to hear this...

One of the ONLY things that’s making us feel slightly okay about saying goodbye to summer and hello to the colder months is the return of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

And now we’ve got the news we’ve been waiting for…

After presenter Ant McPartlin checked himself into rehab for issues with ‘prescription drugs and alcohol’, fans of the show feared that the series – which has been running for 15 years – would go ahead without him.

Ant announced the news back in June, saying: ‘I feel like I have let a lot of people down and for that I am truly sorry. I want to thank my wife, family and closest friends for helping me through this really difficult time.

‘I’ve spoken out because I think it’s important that people ask for help if they’re going through a rough time and get the proper treatment to help their recovery.’

Of course, the TV star was flooded with messages of love and support from the British public.

And now ITV boss Kevin Lygo has confirmed that Ant WILL be returning to the show this year alongside TV partner Declan Donnelly.

Chatting to the Radio Times at the Edinburgh Television Festival this week, the studio head was asked if the channel would be retiring the show this year, to which he responded: ‘How very dare you.

‘Ant is doing really well and we’re expecting him to return to I’m a Celebrity, so we won’t be resting it.’

When asked if he considered Ant ‘irreplaceable’ on the hit show, Kevin replied with a confident: ‘Yes!’

Well, that’s certainly good to hear! And it’s brilliant to know Ant is on the road to recovery.

By Emily Jefferies